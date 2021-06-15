Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to Protect Education for Adolescent Mothers Across Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “Ruhiyyeh”, 17, from the city of Kolda, southern Senegal, was assisted by her teachers to stay in school after she became pregnant while in the last year of lower secondary school.  © 2017 Elin Martinez/Human Rights Watch “Ruhiyyeh” (not her real name), from Senegal, was 17 when Human Rights Watch spoke to her in 2017 about her experience of continuing schooling while pregnant. She became pregnant while finishing lower secondary school. “Ruhiyyeh” was lucky. The school’s principal and a teacher encouraged her to return to school after delivery and supported her to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


