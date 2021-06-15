Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: UN Should Set Probe into Beirut Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family members of those killed in the 4th of August massive Beirut port explosion take part in a vigil to mark nine months since the blast. © 2021 Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Member states at the United Nations’ Human Rights Council should establish an international, independent, and impartial investigative mission, such as a one-year fact-finding mission, into the Beirut port explosion of August 4, 2020, 53 Lebanese, regional, and international rights groups and individuals, as well as 62 survivors and families of the victims and firefighters…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


