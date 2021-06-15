Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Students with Disabilities Included in Covid-19 Education Plans

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Children with disabilities at  the Vanvitelli Elementary School in Naples, Italy. Remote education was not accessible for many children with disabilities during Covid-19 pandemic school closures, prompting some schools to offer in-person education while following public health safety protocols. © 2020, Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images (Bolzano) – The measures some schools in Italy took to ensure access to quality education for students with disabilities during Covid-19-related school closures should inspire other schools to follow suit, Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mladić Verdict Highlights Limits of Justice in the Western Balkans
~ UN Shared Rohingya Data Without Informed Consent
~ Time to Protect Education for Adolescent Mothers Across Africa
~ Lebanon: UN Should Set Probe into Beirut Blast
~ Climate explained: could biofuels replace all fossil fuels in New Zealand?
~ US lawmakers are taking a massive swipe at big tech. If it lands, the impact will be felt globally
~ Green space around primary schools may improve students' academic performance
~ The end of JobKeeper wasn't a blip. It might have cost nearly 100,000 jobs
~ Why do Tamil asylum seekers need protection — and why does the Australian government say they don't?
~ Biloela family to be released into community detention - what happens now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter