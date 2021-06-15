Tolerance.ca
US lawmakers are taking a massive swipe at big tech. If it lands, the impact will be felt globally

By Katharine Kemp, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW, UNSW
The five bills would apply to Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. If some (or all) of them become law, we can expect some major changes in how they do business.


