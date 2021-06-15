Green space around primary schools may improve students' academic performance
By Alison Carver, Senior Research Fellow, Behaviour Environment and Cognition Program, Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research, Australian Catholic University
Amanda J. Wheeler, Senior Research Fellow Behaviour, Environment and Cognition Research Program, Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research, Australian Catholic University
A study showed that, on average, more greenery around primary schools was associated with better NAPLAN scores. Higher exposure to traffic-related pollution was associated with poorer scores.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021