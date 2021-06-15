Tolerance.ca
The end of JobKeeper wasn't a blip. It might have cost nearly 100,000 jobs

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
At its peak, more than 3.8 million Australians were on JobKeeper — three in every ten Australian workers.

Adding in those workers already employed by government, it meant four in every ten received a paycheck that originated from government, more than in Russia.

Yet when JobKeeper ended at the end of March, it looked like a mere blip in employment. The…


© The Conversation -


