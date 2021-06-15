Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and Putin’s first meeting won’t reset US relations with Russia

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
No one is expecting any major breakthroughs from US president Joe Biden’s first meeting since his election with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Senior officials on both sides have been careful to keep expectations for the Geneva summit low. According to the White House, the Biden administration intends to use the summit to set out its foreign policy intentions and capabilities, with the specific aim of improving strategic stability and strengthening nuclear arms control.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


