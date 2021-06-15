Rocky Mountain forests burning more now than any time in the past 2,000 years
By Philip Higuera, Professor of Fire Ecology and Paleoecology, The University of Montana
Bryan Shuman, Professor of Paleoclimatology and Paleoecology, University of Wyoming
Kyra Wolf, Ph.D. Student in Systems Ecology, The University of Montana
Scientists studied charcoal layers in the sediment of lake beds across the Rockies to track fires over time. They found increasing fire activity as the climate warmed.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 14, 2021