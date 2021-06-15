Sinuous, sinewy and transcendent: SandSong proves Bangarra is one of Australia's best dance companies
By Kate Maguire-Rosier, Honorary Associate, Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, School of Literature, Art, and Media, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Review: SandSong, directed and choreographed by Stephen Page and Frances Rings, Bangarra Dance Theatre
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains the name of someone who has passed. The family of Ningali Lawford-Wolf has given the media permission to use her name.
SandSong opens in scratchy black and white images. An Australian coat of arms, colonial maps of the country deemed “Terra Nullius”, a placard with the text “Stop Black Deaths” flash and flicker against a soundscape echoing the same sense of static…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021