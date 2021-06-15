Prehistoric 'river boss' is the largest extinct croc species ever discovered in Australia
By Jorgo Ristevski, PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Steven W. Salisbury, PhD; Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Gunggamarandu maunala is the first Australian croc discovered from a group called the tomistomines. And its prehistoric presence in modern-day Queensland means there could be more discoveries to come.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021