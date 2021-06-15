Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prehistoric 'river boss' is the largest extinct croc species ever discovered in Australia

By Jorgo Ristevski, PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Steven W. Salisbury, PhD; Senior Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Gunggamarandu maunala is the first Australian croc discovered from a group called the tomistomines. And its prehistoric presence in modern-day Queensland means there could be more discoveries to come.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sinuous, sinewy and transcendent: SandSong proves Bangarra is one of Australia's best dance companies
~ An act of God, or just bad management? Why trees fall and how to prevent it
~ Yalta II: Israel without Jabotinsky's disciples
~ Yalta II: what fate for Taiwan?
~ Yalta II: Lebanon in the Russian zone
~ Rocky Mountain forests burning more now than any time in the past 2,000 years
~ New finding: jobseekers subject to obligations take longer to find work
~ Biloela family moved to Perth in holding decision by Immigration Minister Hawke
~ The COVID-19 lab-leak hypothesis is plausible because accidents happen. I should know
~ DIY habitat: my photos show chainsaw-carved tree hollows make perfect new homes for this mysterious marsupial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter