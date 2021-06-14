Tolerance.ca
The COVID-19 lab-leak hypothesis is plausible because accidents happen. I should know

By Allen Rodrigo, Professor and Head, The School of Biological Sciences, University of Auckland
There are several earlier examples of people studying infectious pathogens being infected in the laboratory, even while working under strict biosafety conditions.


