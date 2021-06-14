Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New documentary recalls how Valerie Taylor played with sharks to prove a point

By Stephanie Gardner, Postdoctoral Research Associate, UNSW
Share this article
From working on Jaws to putting herself in danger, Valerie Taylor vowed to change public attitudes to sharks. A new film dives deeply into her underwater life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DIY habitat: my photos show chainsaw-carved tree hollows make perfect new homes for this mysterious marsupial
~ There are problems in aged care, but more competition isn't the solution
~ School catchment zones may be annoying for some parents, but they help ensure equality for everyone
~ Under pressure on the Olympics, Japan's prime minister is saying little and hoping for a political lifesaver
~ New finding: jobseekers subject to mutual obligations take longer to find work
~ Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam's latest wave? Not exactly
~ Bias is natural: How you manage it defines your ability to be just
~ Tackling burnout: How to deal with stress and safety in the workplace
~ Why is access to medically assisted death a legislated right, but access to palliative care isn’t?
~ Climate change is making Rocky Mountain forests more flammable now than at any time in the past 2,000 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter