Human Rights Observatory

There are problems in aged care, but more competition isn't the solution

By Ou Yang, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Anthony Scott, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Jongsay Yong, Associate Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Examining the records of 2,900 nursing homes we've found no evidence that where there's more competition there's better care or lower prices.


