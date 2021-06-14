Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Under pressure on the Olympics, Japan's prime minister is saying little and hoping for a political lifesaver

By Donna Weeks, Professor of Political Science, Musashino University
Share this article
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is sinking in the polls under intense criticism over his handling of the Tokyo Games. And yet, he may still get over the line in national elections this year.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DIY habitat: my photos show chainsaw-carved tree hollows make perfect new homes for this mysterious marsupial
~ New documentary recalls how Valerie Taylor played with sharks to prove a point
~ There are problems in aged care, but more competition isn't the solution
~ School catchment zones may be annoying for some parents, but they help ensure equality for everyone
~ New finding: jobseekers subject to mutual obligations take longer to find work
~ Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam's latest wave? Not exactly
~ Bias is natural: How you manage it defines your ability to be just
~ Tackling burnout: How to deal with stress and safety in the workplace
~ Why is access to medically assisted death a legislated right, but access to palliative care isn’t?
~ Climate change is making Rocky Mountain forests more flammable now than at any time in the past 2,000 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter