Climate change is making Rocky Mountain forests more flammable now than at any time in the past 2,000 years
By Philip Higuera, Professor of Fire Ecology and Paleoecology, The University of Montana
Bryan Shuman, Professor of Paleoclimatology and Paleoecology, University of Wyoming
Kyra Wolf, Ph.D. Student in Systems Ecology, The University of Montana
Scientists used charcoal layers in the sediment of lake beds across the Rockies to track fires in each area. Combined with other data, it tells a story of increasing fire activity as the planet warms.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 14, 2021