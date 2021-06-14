Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for independent probe into Indian reporter’s death in Uttar Pradesh

By DBastard
NewsIn view of local police incompetence, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on India’s central government to appoint an independent team to investigate journalist Sulabh Srivastava’s death yesterday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The reporter, who had been threatened and whose body was covered with injuries when found, clearly seems to have been the victim of a murder, RSF says.The local police officer in charge of the case said Sulabh Srivasta


© Reporters without borders -


