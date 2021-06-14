The impact of poor healthcare provision in UK immigration removal centres
By Blerina Kellezi, Associate Professor in Social and Trauma Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
Juliet Wakefield, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
Mhairi Bowe, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
As often as the sentiment that we’re all in this together has been touted since the arrival of COVID-19, one of the clearest lessons of the pandemic is how varied its effects have been among different social groups. Not only have pre-existing inequalities in wealth, employment, education and healthcare widened, they’re also reflected in susceptibility to and the impact of COVID-19 on specific groups of people.
Compared to white people, for example,…
