Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four reasons why G7 climate finance initiative will struggle against China's Belt and Road

By Karen Jackson, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Westminster
Oleksandr Shepotylo, Lecturer in Economics, Aston University
During the G7 summit in Cornwall, the group of nations unveiled a global initiative to help low and middle-income countries to cover the vast cost of green infrastructure. Intended as a green rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Build Back Better World…


© The Conversation -


