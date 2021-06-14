Tolerance.ca
Millions of young South Africans are without jobs: what are the answers?

By Mark Smith, Professor, Director & former Dean, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Jako Volschenk, Senior lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability, Stellenbosch University
Meshach Aziakpono, Professor of Economics and Development Finance, Stellenbosch University
African countries are experiencing an unprecedented level of unemployment among young people. The unemployment numbers are expected to increase given the booming youth population in Africa.

Not only are more young people without jobs, the vast majority are employed in the informal economy. The International Labour Organisation puts the proportion of 15-24 year olds employed in the informal economy in the world at 95% in 2018. The proportion in sub-Saharan Africa is in the same…


