COVID-19 has worsened South Africa’s system of developing the skills of young people

By Stephanie Allais, Faculty member, Centre for Researching Education and Labour, University of the Witwatersrand
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only how we live, think and work but also how we acquire skills. This is particularly crucial for young people, large numbers of whom are excluded from labour market. South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed joblessness for those aged between 15 and 34 at 46,3%.

To address the challenges of skills provision and acquisition, policy makers and researchers have set their sights on the vocational education and training system. But the view that this alone is the answer…


© The Conversation -


