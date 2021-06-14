Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Two years after the MMIWG report, targeted work must move urgently ahead

By Margaret Moss, Associate Professor and Director of the First Nations House of Learning, University of British Columbia
Marique B. Moss, Director American Indian Education, Elk River District
It’s been two years since Canada released its years-in-the-making national inquiry and final report on the appalling reality of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

The report included background largely through voices of those affected, current status and recommendations — named as the 231 Calls for Justice.

Importantly, First Nations, Inuit…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


