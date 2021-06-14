Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opioid overdoses spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Pennsylvania show

By Brian King, Professor, Department of Geography, Penn State
Andrea Rishworth, Postdoctoral Fellow in Geography, McMaster University
Ruchi Patel, Ph.D. Student in Geography, Penn State
Share this article
Since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the United States on Jan. 20, 2020, news about infection rates, deaths and pandemic-driven economic hardships has been part of our daily lives.

But there is a knowledge gap in how COVID-19 has affected a public health crisis that existed before the pandemic: the opioid epidemic. Prior to 2020, an average of 128 Americans died every day from an opioid overdose. That trend


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy should fall as more people get the jab
~ View from The Hill: Biloela family to be released but Hawke has yet to reveal the terms
~ Why do cats knead with their paws?
~ NASA is returning to Venus to learn how it became a hot poisonous wasteland – and whether the planet was ever habitable in the past
~ New technologies claiming to copy human milk reuse old marketing tactics to sell baby formula and undermine breastfeeding
~ 8 ways to manage body image anxiety after lockdown
~ Summer reading: 5 books for young people that deal with race
~ Electric heat pumps use much less energy than furnaces, and can cool houses too – here's how they work
~ Why the Second Amendment protects a 'well-regulated militia' but not a private citizen militia
~ Property disputes in Israel come with a complicated back story – and tend to end with Palestinian dispossession
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter