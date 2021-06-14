Tolerance.ca
Southern Baptist Convention's focus on mission recalls history of promoting white dominance

By Janel Kragt Bakker, Associate Professor of Mission and Culture, Memphis Theological Seminary
The SBC is meeting amid divisions, controversy and dwindling numbers. But in pushing rhetoric over its theological mission, the denomination is tapping into a history of white supremacy.


© The Conversation -


