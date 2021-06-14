Fifty-nine labs around world handle the deadliest pathogens – only a quarter score high on safety
By Filippa Lentzos, Senior Lecturer in Science and International Security, King's College London
Gregory Koblentz, Associate Professor and Director of the Master's in Biodefense, George Mason University
A large proportion of scientific research on coronaviruses is carried out in countries with no oversight of experiments designed to make pathogens more deadly.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 14, 2021