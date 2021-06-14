Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grenfell: four years after the disaster, are our buildings safer?

By Paresh Wankhade, Professor of Leadership and Management, Edge Hill University
Share this article
In the four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, which led to the unconscionable deaths of 72 people, one key question remains unanswered. Are our buildings are any safer? The short answer is: not yet.

The facts and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ With the G-7 completed, Biden's next stop is NATO
~ Myanmar: Stop Holding Family, Friends Hostage
~ With the G-7 completed, Biden's next stop is NATO
~ G7 showed that post-Trump, the world has shifted
~ From 13 unis to 1: why Australia needs to reverse the loss of South Asian studies
~ Book review: Farmers or Hunter-gatherers? The Dark Emu Debate rigorously critiques Bruce Pascoe's argument
~ Can Bitcoin become a real currency? Here's what's wrong with El Salvador's crypto plan
~ Forget Charles — an Australian republic hinges on the model we adopt, not the monarch
~ Is it worth selling my house if I'm going into aged care?
~ Even without new fossil fuel projects, global warming will still exceed 1.5℃. But renewables might make it possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter