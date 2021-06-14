Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Stop Holding Family, Friends Hostage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image This image from an April 18, 2021 news report by Myawaddy TV shows people who security forces detained in the Yankin township of Yangon, Myanmar. © 2021 Myawaddy TV via AP (Bangkok) – Myanmar security forces are arbitrarily arresting and detaining family and friends of activists, protesters, and opposition members, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all those wrongfully held and end all collective punishment, which violates fundamental principles of international human rights law. Since the February 1, 2021,…


© Human Rights Watch -


