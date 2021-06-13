Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget Charles — an Australian republic hinges on the model we adopt, not the monarch

By Benjamin T. Jones, Lecturer in History, CQUniversity Australia
As the republic debate ramps up once more, what are the pros and cons of different models for an Australian head of state?


© The Conversation -


