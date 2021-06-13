Even without new fossil fuel projects, global warming will still exceed 1.5℃. But renewables might make it possible
By Sven Teske, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Sarah Niklas, Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Keeping global warming under 1.5℃ is still achievable with rapid deployment of renewables. A new report found solar and wind can supply the world's energy demand more than 50 times over.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 13, 2021