Toxic, long-lasting contaminants detected in people living in northern Canada
By Mylène Ratelle, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
Joshua Garcia-Barrios, MSc Student, School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
The Arctic and sub-Arctic regions are no longer exempt of industrial contamination. Researchers have found high blood levels of potentially harmful chemicals in people living in the North.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 13, 2021