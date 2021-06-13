Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic, long-lasting contaminants detected in people living in northern Canada

By Mylène Ratelle, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
Joshua Garcia-Barrios, MSc Student, School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
The Arctic and sub-Arctic regions are no longer exempt of industrial contamination. Researchers have found high blood levels of potentially harmful chemicals in people living in the North.


