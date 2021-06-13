Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doug Ford: Threatening the notwithstanding clause for political benefit — again

By Jeffrey B. Meyers, Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University
Ontario has historically been the province in Confederation most concerned about buoying Ottawa and limiting its own relative power for the sake of national unity. Doug Ford puts that legacy at risk.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


