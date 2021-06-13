Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The problem with online learning? It doesn't teach people to think

By Robert Danisch, Professor, Department of Communication Arts, University of Waterloo
Share this article
The modern research university was designed to produce new knowledge and to pass that knowledge on to students. North American universities over the last 100 years have been exceptionally good at that task.

But this is not all that universities can do or should do. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even easier to reduce teaching to knowledge dissemination


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sowing the seeds of science: How thinking of information like a garden can help us address misinformation
~ Toxic, long-lasting contaminants detected in people living in northern Canada
~ COVID-19 may never go away, but practical herd immunity is within reach
~ Doug Ford: Threatening the notwithstanding clause for political benefit — again
~ South Africa needs new thinking for its democracy to work for all
~ How African Union members came to share power despite themselves
~ The sex organs of baobab flowers may solve the puzzle of trees that bear more fruit
~ Mexico. RSF hails conviction in Mexican journalist’s murder
~ More internet security for many, not for Central Asians
~ How should the Pentagon target China?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter