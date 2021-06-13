Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa needs new thinking for its democracy to work for all

By Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
The new governing elite mistakenly believes that the goal of a democratic South Africa is simply to extend to everyone what whites enjoyed under apartheid.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How African Union members came to share power despite themselves
~ The sex organs of baobab flowers may solve the puzzle of trees that bear more fruit
~ Mexico. RSF hails conviction in Mexican journalist’s murder
~ More internet security for many, not for Central Asians
~ How should the Pentagon target China?
~ Hezbollah ready to meet basic needs of Lebanese people
~ Top Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Hungary: Reject Bill Banning Discussion of LGBT Issues
~ G7 Leaders Can’t Ignore Ethiopia’s Looming Famine
~ Deadly Afghanistan Attack Shows Dangers to Humanitarian Workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter