Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How African Union members came to share power despite themselves

By John J. Hogan, Lecturer, International relations, University of Groningen
The African Union (AU) held its first summit in 2002, establishing itself as a new international organisation. It also launched a new vision for African security cooperation.

Nearly two decades later, it is worth reflecting on the process that produced that vision. It may have something to teach us about international negotiations.


© The Conversation -


