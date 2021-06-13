Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The sex organs of baobab flowers may solve the puzzle of trees that bear more fruit

By Glynis V. Cron, Associate Professor, School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
Ed Witkowski, Professor, School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Science, University of the Witwatersrand
Kelsey Glennon, Senior Lecturer, School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
Sarah Venter, Baobab Ecologist, University of the Witwatersrand
Baobab flowers have male and female parts but individual trees appear to be favouring one rather than the other. To keep tree populations healthy and fruitful, both types are needed.


