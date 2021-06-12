Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Top Rights Tweets of the Week

By Human Rights Watch
Trending rights tweets this week: Two former Israeli ambassadors to South Africa say Israel is committing the crime of apartheid today; since the coup in Myanmar, women are reporting being sexually abused by police and military officials while in detention; police in Oromia, Ethiopia, publicly executed a seventeen-year-old-boy; and police in Colombia have committed egregious abuses against protesters, including 20 killings documented by HRW.


© Human Rights Watch -


