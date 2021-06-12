Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More internet security for many, not for Central Asians

By Paolo Sorbello
Apple unveiled a new security feature that Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan won't enjoyOriginally published on Global VoicesKazakhstan and Turkmenistan are among the few countries that will not enjoy a new privacy tool unveiled by US giant tech company Apple for its users. Apple's focus in 2021 is privacy. On its website,...


© Global Voices -


