Human Rights Observatory

G7 Leaders Can’t Ignore Ethiopia’s Looming Famine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk from a rural area towards a food distribution site near the town of Agula, in Tigray, Ethiopia, May 8, 2021. © 2021 Ben Curtis via AP G7 leaders meeting this week should galvanize an immediate global response to the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Yesterday, the United Nations and other aid agencies warned that some 350,000 people are already experiencing famine-like conditions in Tigray. Millions of others there are at risk of famine too, unless assistance is promptly provided. The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, says that…


© Human Rights Watch -


