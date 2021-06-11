Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly Afghanistan Attack Shows Dangers to Humanitarian Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Clearance operator from the Halo Trust clearing a steep, rocky hillside in Afghanistan. © 2004 Brian Liu/Toolbox DC The United Nations, governments, and humanitarian groups working to eradicate landmines and explosive remnants of war are condemning the reprehensible killing of 10 Halo Trust deminers and wounding of 16 others in Afghanistan on Tuesday. As a co-founder of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, Human Rights Watch joins them and expresses condolences to the victims and their families. The victims died while sleeping, when attackers opened fire…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


