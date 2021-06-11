Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle-aged Americans in US are stressed and struggle with physical and mental health – other nations do better

By Frank J. Infurna, Associate Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Share this article
Midlife was once considered a time to enjoy the fruits of one’s years of work and parenting. That is no longer true in the U.S.

Deaths of despair and chronic pain among middle-aged adults have been increasing for the past decade. Today’s middle-aged adults – ages 40 to 65 – report more daily stress and poorer physical health…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab: what we know so far – and why more research is still needed
~ With new Atlantic Charter, Biden and Johnson reset the special relationship
~ COVID: did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
~ Identity fusion: why some people will go to extremes for the beliefs of a group
~ We discovered what's killing the world's rarest penguin – and it could help us make a vaccine
~ How COVID-19 exposed the systemic ageism at the heart of Britain
~ How Canada committed genocide against Indigenous Peoples, explained by the lawyer central to the determination
~ Does a plant-based diet really help beat COVID-19?
~ Euro 2020 – a football tournament where the big players come from China and the US
~ What's the G-7? An international economist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter