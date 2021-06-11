Tolerance.ca
With new Atlantic Charter, Biden and Johnson reset the special relationship

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill first met in the summer of 1941 on HMS Prince of Wales to create the Atlantic Charter, establishing the terms of their countries’ relationship in war, and, as it was to prove, in peace.

Eighty years later, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson meet in front of a new HMS Prince of Wales to renew the constitution of the “special relationship”,…


