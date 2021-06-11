Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Identity fusion: why some people will go to extremes for the beliefs of a group

By Roger Whitaker, Professor of Collective Intelligence, Cardiff University
Share this article
Football fans often become so deeply connected to their club and to other fans, as though they’re related. They’re willing to support the group on a lifelong basis, with unwaivering pride even in the face of losses.

At first glance, it can seem puzzling when people align with groups or beliefs that involve a personal cost to themselves. It’s even more puzzling when the group members aren’t closely related and when the personal costs are extreme,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab: what we know so far – and why more research is still needed
~ With new Atlantic Charter, Biden and Johnson reset the special relationship
~ COVID: did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
~ We discovered what's killing the world's rarest penguin – and it could help us make a vaccine
~ How COVID-19 exposed the systemic ageism at the heart of Britain
~ How Canada committed genocide against Indigenous Peoples, explained by the lawyer central to the determination
~ Does a plant-based diet really help beat COVID-19?
~ Euro 2020 – a football tournament where the big players come from China and the US
~ What's the G-7? An international economist explains
~ Burkinabe legislative threat to press freedom must be declared unconstitutional
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter