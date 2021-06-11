Tolerance.ca
We discovered what's killing the world's rarest penguin – and it could help us make a vaccine

By Vartul Sangal, Senior Lecturer in Cellular and Molecular Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Yellow-eyed penguins are the most endangered penguin species in the world, with just 4,000 left in the wild. Found only in New Zealand and its outlying islands, these birds can grow up to 79cm tall and weigh 8.5kg, which is similar to a one-year-old child. They’re easily identified by the pale-yellow band of feathers that extends from their eyes and around the backs of their…


© The Conversation -


