Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2020 – a football tournament where the big players come from China and the US

By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Eurasian Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Paul Widdop, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
With Euro 2020 now under way after a year of pandemic delay, football fans will be hoping for great performances from Europe’s finest players. Some of us will watch the tournament unfold on our Hisense televisions, and many will choose to order in some half time refreshments, maybe via the Just Eat delivery service, possibly sent using a Vivo mobile phone.

Sustained by cans of Heineken, as goals are scored, supporters will upload celebration clips on to TikTok. And after the final, what better way to recharge than by…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab: what we know so far – and why more research is still needed
~ With new Atlantic Charter, Biden and Johnson reset the special relationship
~ COVID: did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
~ Identity fusion: why some people will go to extremes for the beliefs of a group
~ We discovered what's killing the world's rarest penguin – and it could help us make a vaccine
~ How COVID-19 exposed the systemic ageism at the heart of Britain
~ How Canada committed genocide against Indigenous Peoples, explained by the lawyer central to the determination
~ Does a plant-based diet really help beat COVID-19?
~ What's the G-7? An international economist explains
~ Burkinabe legislative threat to press freedom must be declared unconstitutional
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter