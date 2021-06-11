Euro 2020 – a football tournament where the big players come from China and the US
By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Eurasian Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Paul Widdop, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Leeds Beckett University
With Euro 2020 now under way after a year of pandemic delay, football fans will be hoping for great performances from Europe’s finest players. Some of us will watch the tournament unfold on our Hisense televisions, and many will choose to order in some half time refreshments, maybe via the Just Eat delivery service, possibly sent using a Vivo mobile phone.
Sustained by cans of Heineken, as goals are scored, supporters will upload celebration clips on to TikTok. And after the final, what better way to recharge than by…
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 11, 2021