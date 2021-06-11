Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran is stepping up pressure on journalists, including foreign journalists, in run-up to election

By rezam
With official campaigning for next week's presidential election now under way in Iran, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) again condemns the regime's censorship of the media, its use of threats against journalists and the absence of independent reporting.The fact that the candidates for Iran's 13th presidential election on 18 June were selected by the Islamic Republic's Guardian Council, whose members are directly chosen and ap


© Reporters without borders -


