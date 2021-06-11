Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sports writers could ditch the 'clown questions' and do better when it comes to press conferences

By Nicole Kraft, Associate Professor of Clinical Communication, The Ohio State University
Share this article
Athletes no longer need the press to communicate with fans. They can do that directly through social channels – and unless sports reporters do a better job asking questions, they may become obsolete.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burkinabe legislative threat to press freedom must be declared unconstitutional
~ Burkina Faso’s media group’s five-day suspension is too harsh, RSF says
~ Iran is stepping up pressure on journalists, including foreign journalists, in run-up to election
~ Why are British sausages being blocked from entry into Northern Ireland? The dispute explained
~ Why haven’t the Tories suffered a backlash for austerity?
~ 'In the Heights' celebrates the resilience Washington Heights has used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel's politics and government
~ Tribal colleges empower Native students with an affordable, culturally relevant education – but need more funding
~ From abortion and porn to women and race: How Southern Baptist Convention resolutions have evolved
~ Why the legacy of Billy Graham continues to endure: 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter