Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tribal colleges empower Native students with an affordable, culturally relevant education – but need more funding

By Susan C. Faircloth, Professor & Director, Colorado State University
Share this article
President Biden wants more funding for Tribal Colleges and Universities. An Indigenous scholar and professor of education explains why that's critical for these schools to survive and thrive.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burkinabe legislative threat to press freedom must be declared unconstitutional
~ Burkina Faso’s media group’s five-day suspension is too harsh, RSF says
~ Iran is stepping up pressure on journalists, including foreign journalists, in run-up to election
~ Why are British sausages being blocked from entry into Northern Ireland? The dispute explained
~ Why haven’t the Tories suffered a backlash for austerity?
~ 'In the Heights' celebrates the resilience Washington Heights has used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Sports writers could ditch the 'clown questions' and do better when it comes to press conferences
~ Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel's politics and government
~ From abortion and porn to women and race: How Southern Baptist Convention resolutions have evolved
~ Why the legacy of Billy Graham continues to endure: 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter