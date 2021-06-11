Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From abortion and porn to women and race: How Southern Baptist Convention resolutions have evolved

By Ryan Burge, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Eastern Illinois University
Share this article
A religion data analyst scraped the texts of all Southern Baptist resolutions over the last 150 years. Here's what he found.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burkinabe legislative threat to press freedom must be declared unconstitutional
~ Burkina Faso’s media group’s five-day suspension is too harsh, RSF says
~ Iran is stepping up pressure on journalists, including foreign journalists, in run-up to election
~ Why are British sausages being blocked from entry into Northern Ireland? The dispute explained
~ Why haven’t the Tories suffered a backlash for austerity?
~ 'In the Heights' celebrates the resilience Washington Heights has used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Sports writers could ditch the 'clown questions' and do better when it comes to press conferences
~ Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel's politics and government
~ Tribal colleges empower Native students with an affordable, culturally relevant education – but need more funding
~ Why the legacy of Billy Graham continues to endure: 3 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter