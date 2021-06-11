Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Failure to Respond to Education Emergency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Student receives hand sanitizer at a public school in São Paulo on the first day of in-person classes, on February 8th. © Andre Penner/ AP Photo/ Picture alliance (São Paulo, June 11, 2021) – The Brazilian government has failed to address the huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education, leaving millions of children with little or no access to school, Human Rights Watch and Everyone for Education (Todos pela Educação), said today. More than a year after the government ordered the initial closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry…


