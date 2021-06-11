Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: New Supply Chain Law a Step in the Right Direction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 9-year old girl collects sand in search of gold at a mining site in Moroto District, Uganda. @2021 Angella Nabwowe Kasule for ISER © (Berlin) – A new law on human rights in supply chains adopted by the German Parliament on June 11, 2021, ushers in a long-awaited shift to mandatory company compliance rules in Germany, Human Rights Watch said today. The German parliament acted to adopt the law during the last days of the current legislative period, after months of negotiations. “The German government has taken a critical step to ensure that companies operate responsibly,”…


© Human Rights Watch -


