Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blood donation saves lives but few South Africans are regular donors

By Glenda Mary Davison, Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Share this article
The reasons for the hesitancy to donate blood are complex and include a fear of needles and lack of awareness. Awareness and education drives to dispel the fear of donating are important.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 97% of Indigenous people report seeing negative social media content weekly. Here's how platforms can help
~ Fashion for pointy shoes unleashed a wave of bunions in medieval England
~ What the discovery of a shackled skeleton in a ditch reveals about slavery in Roman Britain
~ 97% of Indigenous people report seeing negative content weekly. Here's how platforms can help
~ Do vegan diets make kids shorter and weaker?
~ Albinism in Tanzania: what can be done to break the stigma
~ Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7
~ Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7
~ The most endangered seals in the world once called Australia home
~ Matt Canavan suggested the cold snap means global warming isn't real. We bust this and 2 other climate myths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter